Rev. Werner (Bernard) Wolf
Rev. Werner (Bernard) Wolf

Appleton - Rev. Werner (Bernard) George Wolf, Capuchin Franciscan friar and priest, died October 21 at age 88. Werner was born in Allenton, WI, the Son of Martin & Mary (nee Mueller) Wolf. He was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1950, perpetually professed in 1954, and ordained to the priesthood in 1958.

Fr. Werner was a member of the St. Lawrence Seminary Faculty, Mt. Calvary, WI from 1960-1978. He served in Capuchin Formation ministry, in Detroit, MI from 1978-1984. He served in the preaching ministry in Milwaukee, WI from 1984-1989. As Director of St. Anthony's Retreat Center in Marathon, WI from 1989-1995 and Monte Alverno Retreat Center in Appleton, WI from 1996-2004. He returned to St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt Calvary from 2005-2011 to serve as Local Minister (Superior). He retired in 2011 to St. Fidelis Friary in Appleton WI where he lived out his final years.

Fr. Werner is survived by 1 sister-in-law, Lucy Wolf of Allenton, WI, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces & nephews, as well as his Capuchin brothers.

Fr. Werner was preceded in death by his parents, Martin & Mary, his brothers: Fr. Eugene OFM Capuchin; Albert & sister-in-law Millie; Bill; & Clemens.

Liturgy of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Isidore the Farmer Parish-Holy Cross Church, 308 County Road W, Mount Calvary, WI 53057. Masks will be required for the visitation and service. He will be laid to rest in the St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Rev Werner's family at church from 9-10:00 AM. Following visitation, there will be a gathering time to share stories and memories before services begin.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
