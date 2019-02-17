Resources
Eggert, Wesley Carl fell asleep and went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2019. Born February 17, 1936. Survived by his wife, Elise. He left behind 4 children, 2 step children, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 23 at Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W. Howard Avenue, New Berlin, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10-11 with a church service to follow. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
