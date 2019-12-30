|
Westyn King Engel - 4yrs 6months 26days, was called home to be with Jesus on Dec 26th 2019.
Westyn was born on June 1st 2015. In his short but well lived life he spent countless days chasing his best buddies. Westyn LOVED Jesus! He loved his church family and he loved running through the church hallways. In the August of 2018 he became a part of the University Lake School community. Although his first year was more of an observation basis (still too little to go to school) That following year he wasted no time making friends at each grade level! He enjoyed super heroes, air guitar playing, singing, dancing, snuggling with his momma, and wrestling with his daddy, telling tall tales, swimming, camping and spending time at his HOLLY's house with his "Brother" Dylan...
Westyn is survived by his biggest fans, his earthly parents Josh and Lora Engel (Hartland) his 2 BIG bossy sisters Sarianne and Everlee, grandparents Judi Weinberger (Quartzsite AZ) Steve and Dianne West (Clyman) Robert Beronja (Wendy) (Milwaukee) and Randall Engel (Fifefield), He is further survived by COUNTLESS aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, church family, and every person who ever received a huge smile or high five. He will be missed but his legacy will live on in all those he touched by his huge personality. Westyn is enjoying special time with his Grampa Bill in heaven.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Christian Life Church, 2909 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Joseph Hanthorn officiating.
The family would like to extend a HUGE thank you to all those who have and will continue to give support in this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers an account/Foundation will be set up with any donations going to further Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia research and to fund projects honoring his legacy.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020