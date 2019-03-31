|
Olson, Wilbert E. "Bill" Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Loving husband of Geri for 36 years. Beloved dad of Chrissy (Lutz) Olson- Giebel, Jimmy Olson, John (Cari) Olson, Tammy (Armando) Brazzoni, Kim Olson, Jessi (Joel) Young, and Justin (Lindsay) Olson. Proud grandpa of Alishia, Trevon, Alessandra, Armando III, Christian, Sophia and Leia. Great-grandpa of Mia and Paris. Dear brother of Beverly (Don) Almquist, Margaret Sullivan, Richert (LuAnn) and Cliffert (the late Cindy). Preceded in death by his siblings; Betty Curtis, Albert, and Robert. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM. Time of sharing 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name to the are appreciated. Known for his "Olson" sense of humor, Bill will always be remembered for his "true" stories, his world class rummaging abilities, and his knack for shopping that earned him the title of "Rebate King". Above all else, Bill was dedicated to providing and caring for his family. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019