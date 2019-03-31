Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbert Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbert E. "Bill" Olson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Wilbert E. "Bill" Olson Notice
Olson, Wilbert E. "Bill" Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Loving husband of Geri for 36 years. Beloved dad of Chrissy (Lutz) Olson- Giebel, Jimmy Olson, John (Cari) Olson, Tammy (Armando) Brazzoni, Kim Olson, Jessi (Joel) Young, and Justin (Lindsay) Olson. Proud grandpa of Alishia, Trevon, Alessandra, Armando III, Christian, Sophia and Leia. Great-grandpa of Mia and Paris. Dear brother of Beverly (Don) Almquist, Margaret Sullivan, Richert (LuAnn) and Cliffert (the late Cindy). Preceded in death by his siblings; Betty Curtis, Albert, and Robert. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM. Time of sharing 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name to the are appreciated. Known for his "Olson" sense of humor, Bill will always be remembered for his "true" stories, his world class rummaging abilities, and his knack for shopping that earned him the title of "Rebate King". Above all else, Bill was dedicated to providing and caring for his family. He will be dearly missed.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now