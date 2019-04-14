Services
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Wilbert "Bill" Langenfeld

Langenfeld, Wilbert "Bill" Of Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Westphalia, Iowa. Born to eternal life April 8, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Loving uncle of Mary (Leo) Naujokaitis, Jane (John) Parsons, Ann (Joe) Breedlove, Brian (Melanie) Brown, Don (Sandy) Langenfeld, and John (Kelene) Langenfeld. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Bill was a proud graduate of Marquette University. Following Bill's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
