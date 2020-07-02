Wilbert Schauer, Jr.Entered eternal life on June 30, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI to Wilbert and Gertrude (Nickel) Schauer. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Genevieve (Stone) and his five children: Jeffrey (Gail), Connie (Tom) Pire, Greg, Martha (Mike) Klinker and Jennifer (Paul) Baron. Proud grandfather of ten: Brad (Erin), Lauren (Robert) Lange, Matt (Shelley), Stephen (Martha) Pire, Courtney (Chris) Loghrey, Caroline Klinker, Meredith Klinker, Griffin (fiancée Morgan), Genevieve Klinker and Philip Klinker, and proud great-grandfather of seven: Margaret Schauer, Theodore, Julian and Josephine Lange, Paul Schauer, and Thomas and Olivia Pire. He is also survived by 26 nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his brother Donald (Jean Berenschott) and Genevieve's siblings: James, Richard (Lucille Kay), Edward (Marion Johnson), Susan (Frank) Remington, Fred (Dorothy Haines), Mark (Patricia Finder), Lawrence and Patrick. He is survived by two sisters-in-law: Lois (Wever) Stone and Barbara (Caflisch) Stone.Wilbert graduated from UW-Madison with degrees in business and law. He spent his career at Rexnord Inc., retiring in 1988. He and Genevieve raised their family in Brookfield, where he served as an alderman, and upon retirement, lived in Naples, FL and Elm Grove.Thank you to the staff of St. Camillus for their kind and compassionate care of our husband and dad, Wilbert.Wilbert valued the arts and education. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Florentine Opera, 930 E. Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222 or St. Marcus School, 2215 N. Palmer Street, Milwaukee WI 53212 are appreciated.Private family services will be held.