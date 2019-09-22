|
|
Wilbert Vander Heyden
St. Francis - Passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born on February 1, 1927 in Milwaukee to Wilbert and Gertrude (Grabowski) Vander Heyden.
Will is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Delphine (Stramowski)
Loving dad of David (Mary Therese), William (Yvonne), Susan (Terry) Martorano, Diane (Thomas) Moerke and Thomas (Julia).
Proud grandpa of Michael (Dorna), Steven (Kara), Gina (Ryan), Jennifer (Jose), Amy (Matt), Chad (Johanna) Bryan (Melinda), Alyssa (Jeff), Ryan and Joshua. Great grandpa of Kara, Kayla, Anthony, Mason, Rico, Caden, Evan, Aaron, Joey, Luke, Henry, Amelia, Max, Leo and Nevaeh.
Dear brother of Norman (Barbara) Kisch. Remembered by cousins, nieces, nephews,relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by his sons; John and James and his siblings; Donald Kisch and Mary Ellen Haasch.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, at SACRED HEART OF JESUS PARISH, 3635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, St Francis, from 10am-11:30am. Memorial Mass Celebrated at 11:30am. Burial will follow at St Adalberts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to wisconsinhonorflight.org
Wilbert retired after 30 years with Harnnischfeger and then went on to dedicate 17 years with the United Steel Workers Union.
Proud WWII Army Veteran.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019