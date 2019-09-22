Services
Sacred Heart Of Jesus
3635 S Kinnickinnic Ave
St Francis, WI 53235
(414) 481-2330
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS PARISH
3635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave
St Francis, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS PARISH
3635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave
St Francis, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbert Heyden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbert Vander Heyden


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbert Vander Heyden Notice
Wilbert Vander Heyden

St. Francis - Passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born on February 1, 1927 in Milwaukee to Wilbert and Gertrude (Grabowski) Vander Heyden.

Will is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Delphine (Stramowski)

Loving dad of David (Mary Therese), William (Yvonne), Susan (Terry) Martorano, Diane (Thomas) Moerke and Thomas (Julia).

Proud grandpa of Michael (Dorna), Steven (Kara), Gina (Ryan), Jennifer (Jose), Amy (Matt), Chad (Johanna) Bryan (Melinda), Alyssa (Jeff), Ryan and Joshua. Great grandpa of Kara, Kayla, Anthony, Mason, Rico, Caden, Evan, Aaron, Joey, Luke, Henry, Amelia, Max, Leo and Nevaeh.

Dear brother of Norman (Barbara) Kisch. Remembered by cousins, nieces, nephews,relatives and many friends.

Preceded in death by his sons; John and James and his siblings; Donald Kisch and Mary Ellen Haasch.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, at SACRED HEART OF JESUS PARISH, 3635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, St Francis, from 10am-11:30am. Memorial Mass Celebrated at 11:30am. Burial will follow at St Adalberts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to wisconsinhonorflight.org

Wilbert retired after 30 years with Harnnischfeger and then went on to dedicate 17 years with the United Steel Workers Union.

Proud WWII Army Veteran.

To receive obit text 1857279 to 414-301-6422

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline