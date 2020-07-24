1/1
Wilfred A. "Wil" Barbian
Wilfred A. "Wil" Barbian

Born to Eternal Life July 18, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Catherine (Timothy) Adams, Ellen (Timothy) Winters and Carolyn Barbian. Proud grandpa of Derek (Tamara) Adams, Emily (Calvin) Adams Heller, Jocelyn (David) Swanson, Andrew Winters, Nathan Winters and great-grandpa of Alexandria, Timothy, Gray and Celia. Dear brother of Rev. Leonard Barbian. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Wilfred was a proud US Army veteran of the Korean war and a member of Knights of Columbus Council 3095. Special thanks to the staff at Clement Manor for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Holy Assumption Food Pantry would be appreciated.

A private family celebration of Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 23 at HOLY ASSUMPTION CHURCH with interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
HOLY ASSUMPTION CHURCH
JUL
23
Interment
St. Adalbert Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
July 22, 2020
Will was such a good guy. Loved his family, loved his parish, cared deeply and concretely for both. Many wonderful memories of him ushering, coming to meetings, sharing his concerns and ideas. He was truly a blessing that continues in all those who benefitted from his love.
Mary Schum
Friend
