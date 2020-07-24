Wilfred A. "Wil" BarbianBorn to Eternal Life July 18, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Catherine (Timothy) Adams, Ellen (Timothy) Winters and Carolyn Barbian. Proud grandpa of Derek (Tamara) Adams, Emily (Calvin) Adams Heller, Jocelyn (David) Swanson, Andrew Winters, Nathan Winters and great-grandpa of Alexandria, Timothy, Gray and Celia. Dear brother of Rev. Leonard Barbian. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Wilfred was a proud US Army veteran of the Korean war and a member of Knights of Columbus Council 3095. Special thanks to the staff at Clement Manor for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Holy Assumption Food Pantry would be appreciated.A private family celebration of Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 23 at HOLY ASSUMPTION CHURCH with interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.