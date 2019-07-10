|
Kuka, Wilfred J. born in Little Falls, MN passed away on July 6, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Loretta (nee Lukas). Loving father of Michael, Brian, Susan (Hubert) Krawczyk, and Joseph. Proud grandfather of Cal and Madeline. Brother of Eleanore Hauerwas. Brother-in-law of Barbara (Allen) Beene and Joan Lukas. Uncle of Jim Hauerwas, Kathy Zellars, Mary Glowacki, and Bill Hauerwas. Further survived by other family and friends. Wil worked on the Alaskan pipeline project as a steamfitter. He enjoyed the outdoors in his spare time. He liked to hunt and trap in his youth. Visitation at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church (3672 E. Plankinton Ave. Cudahy) on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9:30AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Inurnment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019