|
|
Wilfred P. Legault
Racine - Wilfred P. Legault, age 86, formerly of Brookfield, died October 6, 2019. Wilfred was born in Kingsford, MI on December 25, 1932.
He was united in marriage to Marguerite Longhini on April 9, 1960. Wille worked at General Electric for forty-two years, retiring in 1994. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 59 years, Marguerite; children, Craig (Deanna), Todd (Kathy), Michelle Ritter; grandchildren, Andy (Laura) Legault, Janae Legault; great grandchild, Maria; siblings Marcella Izzo, Ray Legault; other relatives and friends.
Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Racine, 53404 on Tuesday October 15, 2019 11:00 a.m. Visitation at church from 10-11 a.m. Memorials to Sacred Heart catholic Church or Catholic Memorial High School have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403, (262) 634-7888. Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019