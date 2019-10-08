Services
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Legault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred P. Legault


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilfred P. Legault Notice
Wilfred P. Legault

Racine - Wilfred P. Legault, age 86, formerly of Brookfield, died October 6, 2019. Wilfred was born in Kingsford, MI on December 25, 1932.

He was united in marriage to Marguerite Longhini on April 9, 1960. Wille worked at General Electric for forty-two years, retiring in 1994. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 59 years, Marguerite; children, Craig (Deanna), Todd (Kathy), Michelle Ritter; grandchildren, Andy (Laura) Legault, Janae Legault; great grandchild, Maria; siblings Marcella Izzo, Ray Legault; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Racine, 53404 on Tuesday October 15, 2019 11:00 a.m. Visitation at church from 10-11 a.m. Memorials to Sacred Heart catholic Church or Catholic Memorial High School have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403, (262) 634-7888. Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline