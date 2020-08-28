1/1
Willard Eldon "Willy" Staupe
1945 - 2020
Willard "Willy" Eldon Staupe

Passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly on August 25, 2020, at 74 years young.

Loving husband of Julie Staupe (nee Buntrock), father of Shannon; grandfather of Ashley and Alex Voss; stepfather to Jennifer (John) Purcell, Nicole Mosca and Ralph (Cami) Mosca; and step-grandfather to Makayla Mosca-Schmidt, Heather Skutak, Holly Purcell, Evalynn Mosca, and Alec, Heaven, Austin and Emma Lesher. Loving brother of JoAnne Nehs, Wayne (Judy) Staupe, Larry (Paula) Staupe, Linda Honeyager and Jeff (Tammy) Staupe, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mabel; sisters Melvina and Sherry; and brother Jerome.

Born on October 24, 1945, Willy grew up in the Lake Country area, roughhousing with his many brothers and sisters and spending summers working on his grandparents' farm in Minnesota. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1963 and, after completing basic training, was deployed to serve a tour of duty in Vietnam. Proud of his service, Willy would faithfully attend annual reunions with fellow marines of the Second Battalion, Third Marine Regiment. Willy became a successful entrepreneur upon returning from Vietnam, and was the longtime owner of West End Vending.

More than anything, Willy will be remembered as a storyteller who could and would entertain anyone within earshot. In his younger years, he loved racing cars and snowmobiles. All through his life, Willy enjoyed boating on Pewaukee Lake, golfing at Naga-Waukee Golf Course and shooting pool around Lake Country. A gambler to the core, Willy particularly loved flying to Vegas and visiting other casinos every chance he got.

Willy's family will be holding a Celebration of His Life on Tuesday, September 1st with a walk-through viewing beginning at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home with continued visitation and reception at the Hartland American Legion Flanagan Dorn Post #294 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM. A Time of Remembrance with Full Military Honors will be held at 1:00 PM at the Hartland American Legion. Private burial will be at the Hartland Village Annex Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to either the Fisher House Foundation (fisherhouse.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

Willy's family would like to thank the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for their support.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
