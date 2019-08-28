Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Sauer, Willi K. Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Age 89 years. Beloved husband for 53 years of Kathleen (nee Wippert). Cherished dad of Eric Sauer. Loving brother of Rasel (Wolfgang) Konig. Dear brother-in-law of Rita (the late Kenneth) Tehan, Flo (Gregory) Zydowicz and Roy Wippert Jr.. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends in the U.S. and in Germany. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4-6 PM. Memorial Service at 6 PM. Willi was a retiree of Allen-Bradley after 26 years of service. Willi and Kathy enjoyed traveling, downhill skiing and winters in Arizona. His favorite pastimes included casino trips and German festivities. Willi was a member of Tool and Die Makers Lodge # 78 in Milwaukee, UE #1111 Retirees Association and the Sitzmark Ski Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
