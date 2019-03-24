|
Buszka, William A. "Bill" Began his journey home, March 17, 2019, age 86. Beloved soul mate of Alice for 61 years. Preceded in death by his daughter Jane Berndt. Loving father of Frances (Scott) Winzenried and William (Sharon) Buszka. Proud Bumpa of Kayla and Sarah Buszka. Brother of Jeanette Vander Kooy. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Committal services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Thursday, March 28, 1 PM. On your final deployment we wish you fair skies and falling seas - Semper Fi
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019