Resources
More Obituaries for William McNamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. McNamer

Notice Condolences Flowers

William A. McNamer Notice
McNamer, William A. Age 81 years. Born to eternal life April 12, 2019. Lovingly survived by Patricia McNamer, children: Lisa Cortez , Michael (Katherine) McNamer and Kevin (Patti) Schultz, grandchildren: Patrick, Andrew, and Lily. Dear brother of Roger (Mildred , Dennis (Mary) , and the late Janis (Dave) Hendrix. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Services and Military Honors Wed, April 17, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 21731 Spring St. Union Grove, WI. Willie was a proud Marine and member of the 1st Marine Division and later the Red Arrow 32nd Division of the WI National Guard. Mr. McNamer was a longtime photojournalist at WISN Channel 12.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.