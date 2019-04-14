|
McNamer, William A. Age 81 years. Born to eternal life April 12, 2019. Lovingly survived by Patricia McNamer, children: Lisa Cortez , Michael (Katherine) McNamer and Kevin (Patti) Schultz, grandchildren: Patrick, Andrew, and Lily. Dear brother of Roger (Mildred , Dennis (Mary) , and the late Janis (Dave) Hendrix. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Services and Military Honors Wed, April 17, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 21731 Spring St. Union Grove, WI. Willie was a proud Marine and member of the 1st Marine Division and later the Red Arrow 32nd Division of the WI National Guard. Mr. McNamer was a longtime photojournalist at WISN Channel 12.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019