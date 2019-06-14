Services
William A. Nemeth Jr. Notice
Nemeth, William A. Jr. Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Age 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Utzat). Loving father of Michael (Angela). Cherished Opa of Emily. Dear brother of Kathleen Datka and the late Betty "Boop" Meyer. Lifelong friend of Fred and Joanie Obodal and beloved family friend of Michael Roche. Bill is further survived by nieces, nephews, family members and other friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4 -7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Interment service Tuesday 10:30 AM from the Funeral Home to Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Please meet at the Funeral Home at 10 AM. Bill was a retiree of Klement's Sausage and was a lifelong Harley enthusiast.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2019
