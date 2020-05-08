William "Bill" A. Rivest
Age 69, of Raymond passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born January 11, 1951 to William and Janet (nee Mason) Rivest in Racine, WI. On October 25, 1991 he was united in marriage to Jeanne Marie Steinmetz in Hancock, WI. Bill was employed at InSinkErator, Racine, WI, as a repairman.
Bill enjoyed fishing, but more than anything he treasured his family.
A Private service will be held at a later date.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, 908 - 11th Ave., Union Grove, WI, 53182, 262-878-2011, www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.