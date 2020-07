William A. TaylorNew Berlin - Age 68. At home with the Lord on July 25, 2020. Loving husband of Ana. Further survived by other family and friends. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30th from 10 AM until the time of the service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Wisconsin Chapter, 6737 W. Washington Street, #2100, West Allis, WI 53214