Anderson, William "Bill", age 78, passed away on Fri., April 5, 2019. Born on June 22, 1940 in Menomonee Falls, WI. Survived by son David (Karen) Anderson; grandchildren, Michael (Sharla) Bale, Nichole (Jeff) Karrels and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Shellie Mardak. The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11AM at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend). The Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 16 th from 10AM until the service at 11AM. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019