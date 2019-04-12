Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Resources
More Obituaries for William Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Anderson

Notice Condolences Flowers

William Anderson Notice
Anderson, William "Bill", age 78, passed away on Fri., April 5, 2019. Born on June 22, 1940 in Menomonee Falls, WI. Survived by son David (Karen) Anderson; grandchildren, Michael (Sharla) Bale, Nichole (Jeff) Karrels and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Shellie Mardak. The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11AM at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend). The Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 16 th from 10AM until the service at 11AM. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now