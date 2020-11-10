William (Bill) Arthur Rosche



William (Bill) Arthur Rosche passed away on September 11, 2020 due to complications of Type 1 diabetes and Covid-19. Bill was born on January 24th, 1966 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he lived his entire childhood and attended Rufus King International High School (class of 1984). Upon graduation, Bill attended DePauw University where he double majored in music and biology. He was an accomplished saxophone player and was a member of the marching band. His love of science led him to pursue his PhD at Texas A & M Institute for Biotechnology under the mentorship of Dr. Richard Sinden. His thesis work focused on how the structure of DNA impacted the types and frequency of mutations that would arise, which had broad applicability for how DNA mutates in human disease. His PhD work led to an astounding 13 publications. After receiving his PhD, Bill joined Dr. Pat Foster's lab at Boston University where he continued to study how mutations arise in bacteria. His work addressed a controversial topic at the time, adaptive mutations, and his work described mechanisms of spontaneous mutations that could lead the appearance of these mutations being targeted to a specific site of the genome. This work led to five publications and helped put an end to the controversy of adaptive mutations. In 2003, Bill established his own lab as an Assistant Professor at the University of Tulsa where he studied mechanisms of antimicrobial resistance and environmental microbial ecology. While there he mentored several undergraduate and Master's degree students. In 2010 he moved to Stockton University in New Jersey where he continued teaching and research into antimicrobial resistance to essential oils, mentoring several undergraduate students. Bill rose the rank of Associate Professor before retiring in 2018. A virtual celebration of life will be held on November 14th, 2020 at 6pm CST. Anyone wishing to attend can contact Robert Britton at rob@robandlaura.com for more information.









