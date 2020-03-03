|
|
William B. LaBeau
Racine - William B. LaBeau, (Frenchy) 76, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Bill was born in Houghton. MI on December 13, 1943 to William H. and Eva (Guilbault) LaBeau. He married the former Lois Erickson. Bill served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
Survived by his wife, Lois LaBeau; children, William and Barb (nee Kloss) LaBeau, Leonard and Renee (nee Tryggestad) LaBeau; grandchildren, Lindsey LaBeau, Emily LaBeau, William LaBeau. Bill is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Cheryl L. LaBeau-O'Brien (ironically Bill passed on the same day and month she was KIA in Iraq 29 years prior)
Bill enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, camping and particularly fishing. Bill and Lois pulling a pop-up camper behind an S-10 Chevy Pick-up in the mid '80's camped in 46 of the lower 48 states.
Bill was also a member of Moose Lodge 437 and American Legion Post 2930. Bill had the honor of marching in President Kennedy's funeral after being in Cuba during Cuban missile crisis.
Family would also like to thank the staff of Ridgewood Care Center where he had positive comments on the quality of service of their personal care and professional therapy staff services, he had pointed out Caroline as being exceptionally good and cheerful.
Funeral services for Bill will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. followed by Full Military Honors. A private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation for Bill at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
www.purath-strand.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020