William B. SpransyBrown Deer - Found peace on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 70. Loving husband of the late Angela (nee Cannistra). Beloved father of Bryan, Amy, and Julie (JJ). Proud grandpa of Remy. Caring brother of Greg, Ann (Gary), Dorothy, and Chuck (JoAnn). Cherished brother-in-law of Santo (Nancy) and Linda (Vince). Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM at Rise MKE Church, 8401 N. 60th St. in Brown Deer. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.