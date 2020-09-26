1/
William B. Spransy
William B. Spransy

Brown Deer - Found peace on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 70. Loving husband of the late Angela (nee Cannistra). Beloved father of Bryan, Amy, and Julie (JJ). Proud grandpa of Remy. Caring brother of Greg, Ann (Gary), Dorothy, and Chuck (JoAnn). Cherished brother-in-law of Santo (Nancy) and Linda (Vince). Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM at Rise MKE Church, 8401 N. 60th St. in Brown Deer. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rise MKE Church
OCT
1
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Rise MKE Church
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
