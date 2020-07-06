William Bartholomew
Born to Eternal Life on Sunday July 5th, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Doreen (formerly Bloomingdale, Nee Rische). Most wonderful father of Tod (Lori), the late Scott (Greta), Lynne Canzoneri Bartholomew and Mike (Diana). Cherished grandfather of Jacob (Fiancée Chelsea), Tod Jr., Ariel (Kody), Bill, Madelyne, Domminic, Beau (Whitney) and Brett. Great grandfather of Olive Maxine. Brother of Jim (the late Judy). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife Karen (nee Medrow), his parents George and Dorothy, and his brother Mike.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10th at the FUNERAL HOME from 3-6pm. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing a limited number of people in the building at any given time. If so desired memorials to Living Waters Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Lutheran College or the charity of your choice
appreciated. Bill reached his ultimate goal of eternal life with Christ. He was an incredible man of faith that was a son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, teacher, counselor, coach and servant leader. He lived his beliefs. He was the definition of a class act.