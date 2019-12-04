|
William Blair Guis
Medford, OR - William Blair Guis, born October 14, 1945 in Annapolis, MD, died November 25, 2019 in Medford, OR due to complications from cancer. Bill attended Brookfield Central High School, Northwestern University and the University of Wisconsin Law School. A veteran of the US Navy, Bill spent most of his career as a lawyer practicing in Milwaukee. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan Clark and son Matthew Olsen. He is survived by his sisters Margaret Guis (Reardon West) of San Francisco, CA, and Amy Guis (Marvin Fenner) of Sacramento, CA, and children Ellen Gayton (Jeff) of Ashland, OR, Kathleen Guis (Andrew Warner) of Berkeley, CA, and Lisa Guis, of Berkeley, CA, six grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019