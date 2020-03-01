|
|
William "Bill" Bobrowitz
Elm Grove - age 91, died peacefully at Froedtert Hospital on February 27, 2020 with relatives and friends nearby. Born June 15, 1928 to the late Joseph and Anna (Simon) Bobrowitz. Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Gertrude (Marks) Bobrowitz. Also preceded in death by brothers Joseph Bobrowitz Jr. (June), John Bobrowitz (Verona), Andrew Bobrowitz (Cecilia), Paul Bobrowitz (Phyllis), Robert Bowen, and sisters Kathrine Gale (George), and Anna Smith (Jack). Bill is survived by brother-in-law Jim Schmitt (Marcella Marks) and sisters-in-law Lorraine Marks, Rita (Ray) Marks and Patricia (Richard) Marks along with many cherished nieces, nephews, and his dear friend/ buddy/caregiver, Michael Price.
Bill graduated from Pius XI High School in 1946 and attended continuing education classes at UWM. He served in the US Army transportation division during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the Army, Bill worked at the Wisconsin Telephone Company and Red Star yeast before establishing a life career in sales at Jacobus Quick Flash. Upon retiring from Quick Flash, Bill began a second career as membership coordinator for NARI where he spent 20 years. At NARI, he received many awards during his distinguished business career and was especially proud to have served as a Junior Achievement Mentor. Bill also served as a Volunteer Fire Fighter on the Elm Grove Fire Department for well over 30 years.
Bill was a Green Bay Packer fan and season ticket holder for over 40 years (he attended Super Bowl XLV). He was a Marquette University Basketball season ticket holder for 40 years and attended the NCAA Tournaments in Milwaukee when it was hosted by Marquette. He was also a loyal Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers Football fan.
Bill and his wife Gertrude had no children, but were very close to their many nieces and nephews from their large respective families. They loved to entertain and are fondly remembered for their many summer parties where Bill cooked 20 chickens at a time on his famous homemade rotisserie BBQ.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Bill's best friend in life for over 50 years, retired Marquette Administrator and faculty member Associate Professor Emeritus Michael Price, who for several years has been Bill's workout buddy and caregiver.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th at St. Mary's Visitation Catholic Parish, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with procession to St. Mary's Parish Cemetery for burial. Donations can be made in Bill's name to the or St. Mary's Visitation Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020