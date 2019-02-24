|
|
Brandt, William William Brandt, age 84, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on February 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of Anna Deck and William Brandt. Bill married Nina Bonsack on August 31, 1957. Bill was an All-State (WI) football player from Rufus King High School, earning a scholarship to play football at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He graduated with a degree in mathematics. Bill had a 30 year career with General Motors as a systems analyst. He also served his country for 25 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, as well as a loyal Badger fan. He was devoted to his family. Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nina Bonsack, children Alan Brandt (Chris), Kari Rose (Mike), daughter-in-law Kathy Brandt, and seven remarkable grandchildren. Bill is proceeded in death by his beloved son Dan. The family would like to thank UnityPoint-Meriter Hospital, Agrace Hospice Care, and the friends and neighbors at Sequoya Commons Condominiums. A private service will be held at the Farley Center Natural Path Sanctuary. Memorials may be made to Agrace, www.agrace.org Please share your memories at cressfuneralservice.com Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Rd, Madison 608-238-3434
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019