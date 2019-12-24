|
William "Bill" C. Eckart passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with Pancreatic Cancer on December 21, 2019 at the age of 61 years. Loving husband of Jerome "Jerry" Gratz. Dear son of Charles and Burdette Eckart. Brother of Robert (Betty) Eckart and Jim (Barb) Eckart. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Bill was a former employee of Western States Envelope and Label and AT&T. Bill enjoyed traveling, was a fashionable dresser, a Westie collector, loved people and watching I Love Lucy, he will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:45 pm at Emmanuel United Church of Christ 10627 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners,WI. Visitation Saturday at the church 11:00 am until time of services. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019