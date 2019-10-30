|
|
William C. Haslam
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, October 30, 2019, age 80. Beloved husband of 59 years to Mary-Jean. Survived by 3 children and 4 grandchildren, and friends.
Visitation Monday, November 11, 2019 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield from 9 AM until 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. Please see Church and Chapel website for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019