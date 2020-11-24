William C. Needler



Renton, WA - William C. Needler passed away peacefully at the age of 88, on June 12, 2020. He was a resident of Renton, WA for the past seven years.



William was born on May 31, 1932 in Detroit, MI to William R. and Lorene Needler. In 1954 he received his Bachelor's Degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude, from Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. In 1961 he received his Doctorate Degree from the University of Minnesota. William founded the Needler Job Forum in Milwaukee, WI, helping the unemployed of his community. He devoted 25 years volunteering to his nonprofit organization 'Needler Job Form'. William was written into the Congressional Record of the U.S. Congress and received recognition from three presidents for his devotion. He received the Sertoma Award and the Jefferson Award for his outstanding public service.



William will be lovingly remembered by his wife Doris of 65 years, four daughters and grandson, four granddaughters and four great granddaughters.



"To know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded."



Ralph Waldo Emerson









