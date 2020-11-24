1/1
William C. Needler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Needler

Renton, WA - William C. Needler passed away peacefully at the age of 88, on June 12, 2020. He was a resident of Renton, WA for the past seven years.

William was born on May 31, 1932 in Detroit, MI to William R. and Lorene Needler. In 1954 he received his Bachelor's Degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude, from Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. In 1961 he received his Doctorate Degree from the University of Minnesota. William founded the Needler Job Forum in Milwaukee, WI, helping the unemployed of his community. He devoted 25 years volunteering to his nonprofit organization 'Needler Job Form'. William was written into the Congressional Record of the U.S. Congress and received recognition from three presidents for his devotion. He received the Sertoma Award and the Jefferson Award for his outstanding public service.

William will be lovingly remembered by his wife Doris of 65 years, four daughters and grandson, four granddaughters and four great granddaughters.

"To know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded."

Ralph Waldo Emerson




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved