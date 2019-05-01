|
Palfuss, William "Bill" C. Reunited with his wife, Joan and daughter Nancy, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, age 89. Loving Dad of Christine (Gregory) Howard. Proud Gramps of William (Anne) Howard, Jonathon (Kim) Howard, Allen (Liz) Paradies, Jonah Paradies and 6 Great Grandsons. Brother of JoAnne Shefchik and Sharon (Fred) Sickel. Visitation will be held at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; 3970 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors- Youth Foundation, 12300 W. Center St., Milwaukee, WI 53222.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019