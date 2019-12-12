|
William Coates Meyer
William Coates Meyer, also known affectionately as "Uncle Bill," passed on December 4, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1938 to Arthur W. and Mildred Coates Meyer.
Bill led an adventurous life, he loved cars and traveling the world as well as providing the gathering lake homes for his nieces and nephews and their families on Oconomowoc Lake.
Bill ran the CLINICS Company of America, managing several properties in Milwaukee and Miami. The cornerstone of these was the Patton Building on 4th and Wisconsin, a classic structure that needed an Elevator Operator, which was occasionally Bill. Bill was also a licensed Real Estate Broker and an investor not only in real estate, but a number of businesses, at one time making replica classic cars. Bill served on the Village Board for the Village of Oconomowoc Lake for many years. Bill enjoyed sailing and judging races and was a long-time member of the Oconomowoc Lake Club. Bill inherited his family's love of any fireworks, particularly the 4th of July fireworks. His father and uncles shot fireworks for years and then with other family members lighting them off on the 4th of July for the OLC over several decades. Bill loved a party and his family gave him a big send off when he first left the lake, complete with a fireworks finale attended by not only his family, but many friends from the lake, in their boats.
Bill's parents Arthur and Mildred, as well as his brother Arthur (Mike) W. Meyer, Jr., sister in-law Mary Jane (Sy) Meyer, sister in law Elise Tiernan Meyer, and nephew Peter Meyer preceded Bill's passing. Bill is survived by his brothers George (Nancy) Meyer and Paul Meyer, and nieces and nephews Debbie (Mark) Toledo, Robert (Connie) Meyer, Ken Meyer, Susan Meyer, Ted (Margie) Meyer, Carl (Amy) Meyer, Chris (Polly) Meyer, Cathy (Michael) Williams, Camela Meyer. Bill is also survived by his twelve great nieces and nephews and five great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from At Your Service for the amazing and compassionate care of Bill, as well as the professionals at Angel's Grace where Bill spent his final days. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bill's name to the Parkinson's Foundation or Angel's Grace.
Bill will be missed by the many family and friends that he touched. Thanks Bill, for the memories.
Services will be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave, Oconomowoc, WI on Saturday January 18th. Visitation at 10:30 with services at 11:30AM. Interment will be privately held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019