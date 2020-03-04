Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
William "Bill" Cronin

William "Bill" Cronin
William "Bill" Cronin

Passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 age 69 years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents John A. Cronin Sr., mother Mary Cronin (nee Crowe), sister-in-law Debbie and niece Melissa. Dear brother of Rita White-Cronin, Michael (Anne) Cronin and John Cronin. Uncle of Patrick (Helena) Cronin, Kathryn (Andrew) Miller and Jamie Cronin. Great uncle of Jackson, Emma, Frank, Lillianne and Elliott Jane. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Friday March 6 from 5-7 pm with a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
