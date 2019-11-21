Services
William D. Burch

William D. Burch Notice
William D. Burch

Franksville - Passed into eternal life on November 21st, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Cherished husband of the late Evangeline (nee Schmitz). Beloved father of Merlin (Jamie), Colleen (Michael) Mueller, Kenneth (Lynn) and Daniel (Tonia). Cherished grandfather of Jeremy (Esperanza) Mueller, Joseph (Lily) Mueller, Genevieve Burch, Kori (Brian) VanDoren, Tiffany Martens, Crystal Platz, Anthony (Angie) Burch, Great-Grandfather of Eva Platz, Caleb Mueller, Breanna Mueller, Xavier Mueller, Carly Martens and Hunter Martens. Further survived by nephews, nieces and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, at THE FUNERAL HOME from 4-7pm and again at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church (7963 S. 116 Street Franklin, WI) on Wednesday, November 27, from 9-10am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am with burial to immediately follow






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
