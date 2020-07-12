1/1
William D. Hubert
William D. Hubert

Oak Creek - went to be with his LORD and SAVIOR on July 03, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Elaine (née, Bayer). Bill is survived by his children Catherine (Lee) Pasbrig, Joseph (Lois), William (Janice), Mary Anne, James (Kathryn), Monica (David) Wojtczak, Gerald (Patricia), Constance (Richard) Giles, Anthony, and Daniel (Louise). Grandpa Darling Wonderful to 27 grandchildren, Grandpa Great to 32 great grandchildren and Grandpa Great Great to 1 great great grandchild. Further survived by his sister June Welch and brother Francis Hubert of Tomah and many other relatives and friends.

Bill was born and raised in Wilton, WI, and was valedictorian of his high school class in Tomah. After moving to Racine, where he met the love of his life, Elaine, he entered the Navy during WWII. After his service, he moved to Milwaukee to pursue accounting at Marquette University. He established a career at Grinnell Corp where he worked for over 50 years as Branch and Finance Manager.

"Great and glorious is the Lord! Praise him, o my soul!" If you knew Bill, you surely heard him lift his beautiful tenor voice in song. It was as if his entire life was one long song of praise to the God he loved. He left us for his new heavenly home, as peacefully and sweetly as he had lived his life on earth. His tender arms had cradled seventy of his direct descendants. (In fact, he said there was a pain over his heart that could only be soothed by holding a baby!) In life, he exemplified every Christian virtue. He never spoke an unkind word. He cared for the blind, the widow, and the orphan. He worked and served without complaint. He cultivated peace and love as skillfully as he cultivated the garden that he cherished. He may be gone, but his legacy will live on in all of us who were blessed to have this giant of a man as the patriarch of our family. Well done, good and faithful servant! Services will be held at Souls Harbor Baptist Church (3800 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee) on Tuesday, July 14. A visitation will be held from 4pm until time of service at 7 pm. Committal service at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove on Wednesday, July 15 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Team (team.org), in Bill's name in care of Dan and Louise Hubert






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Souls Harbor Baptist Church
JUL
14
Service
07:00 PM
Souls Harbor Baptist Church
JUL
15
Committal
11:00 AM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
