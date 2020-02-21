Services
Sussex - Born into eternal life February 19, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving husband, best friend and pal to Linda. Loving father to Kelly (Steve) Rooney and Tim (Ryan) Scheuerell. Grandpa Bill to Brielle and Stafford Scheuerell. Loving brother to Jim (Kay) Scheuerell and Kay Jones. Further survived by close friends Rita Schroeder, Dick Baehler and Jim Bierman. Preceded in death by his parents William and Marie, sister Jean and brother-in-law Tom.

Bill was a proud, decorated Army Ranger, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was a 42 year member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139. An avid outdoorsman, Bill loved hunting in Necedah, fishing locally and up north, hanging out on his mower and with his buddy and always present truck passenger Cody. Always first to lend a hand or a friendly conversation and smile, he was genuinely interested in people and learning about them.

The Lord called a good man home--we are joyous in the memories we hold with us always. Prost! WWLL.

Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Wednesday, February 26 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with visitation to continue at ST. GABRIEL CATHOLIC PARISH, 1200 St Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI 53033, the next day Thursday, February 27 from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St.Vincent de Paul Society of St. Gabriel.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
