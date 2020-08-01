1/
William D. "Bill" Schoeller
William D. "Bill" Schoeller

July 28, 2020 age 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (Nee Juedes). Loving father of William Mark and the late Susan Schoeller. Preceded in death by parents William and Emma Schoeller and sisters Elizabeth Hampel, Gertrude Koch and Gloria Manke. Dear "Pa" of Myra Gehrke and "Grandpa" of Janeen (Jeff) Roska and Family, Kristin, Jessica. Devoted Uncle of Roberta, Louise, Kathleen, Linda, Alayne,and Amy.

Bill lived on Spencer Place in Milwaukee for over 75 years. After serving in Army Air Corps, he married Audrey and began work for Northwestern Elevator Co, retiring as Plant Manager. A member of Capitol Drive, Walther Memorial and Sherman Park Lutheran Churches, Bill also participated in Honor Flight Program, Washington Park Senior Center and YMCA.

Visitation Saturday August 1 at Harder Funeral Home 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment Pinelawn Cemetery. Memorials to Milwaukee Lutheran High School Association are welcome.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Harder Funeral Home
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Harder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
