William D. "Bill" Schreiber

Schreiber, William D. "Bill" Age 81. Entered Jesus' arms peacefully at home June 5, 2019, leaving behind his wife Marion of 59 years, children Kim Kreinz, Mark and Scott (Stephanie) and 10 grandchildren whom he deeply loved. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Bill was a long-time resident of Brookfield. After graduating from Valparaiso University his career expanded into many aspects of Property Management in Milwaukee. He and Marion enjoyed traveling the world and sharing it with their family. Bill will always be remembered for his smile and a positive attitude. Visitation at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 20275 Davidson Rd., Brookfield on Friday, June 14 from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM. Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church are appreciated. Please see Funeral Home website for complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
