Dr. William David Haseman
Born to life April 2, 1948. Entered the fullness of Eternal Life December 2, 2019. Proceeded in death by Barbara, his loving wife of 44 years. Beloved father of Melissa (Brian) Wagoner, Michael (Mandy) Haseman, Martin Haseman, and Matthew (Annie) Haseman. Adoring grandfather of Mackenzie, Mackaelyn, Jacob, Emily, Chace, and Dylan. Also survived by his sister Marynel Bradley.
Dr. Haseman was a Wisconsin Distinguished Professor, and IBM Professor of IT Management in the Lubar School of Business at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, where he taught for 34 years. He was the director of the Center for Technology Innovation at UWM. Dave also authored several technology books, the latest being Mobile Development for SAP. He spent his few retirement years as a loving grandfather to his six grandchildren, doting on his cat Lucy, and woodworking in his shop.
Family will greet friends on Saturday, December 7, from 4:00 to 5:00PM at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, WI 53211. A service honoring Dr. Haseman's life will take place immediately following at 5:00PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dave's name are appreciated, to the United Performing Arts Fund 301 W. Wisconsin Ave, Suite 600 Milwaukee, WI 52303.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019