Dr. William David Wacker

Of Milwaukee passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 60. He was born on September 22, 1959 in Mobile, AL to David and Kathleen Wacker, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his longtime partner M. Joseph Russell and siblings, Chris Wacker of South Africa and Margaret Pearce of Mobile, AL.

Those who knew David will remember him as a kind person with a benevolent soul and a genuine smile. His sense of humor was dry and unsuspecting. He had a large interest in the North American passenger trains of which he had an extensive dining car china and silver collection. He was generous in his support for the arts and LGBTQ causes as well as a quiet contributor to political campaigns.

His care was diligent and humanistic and all patients received his trademark dedicated warmth and compassion. Dr. Wacker spent most of his career as a dermatologist in private practice. He retired from Froedtert Health Systems in 2012 due to ill health. This setback was difficult. He wanted to keep practicing medicine and missed it until the day of his passing.

A memorial service will be held in the near future. Notice will be given once planning is finalized. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Kyle Feerick and Feerick Funeral Home for their never-ending support and quiet professionalism.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
