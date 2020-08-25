1/1
William Delbert Butzlaff
William Delbert Butzlaff

Of Franklin, Wisconsin, was reunited with his beloved wife, Marie, (nee Broberg) on August 23, 2020, at the age of 96. He was the proud and loving father of Donald Butzlaff (Kerry), Janet Carpenter (David), and Jeffrey Butzlaff (Lisa). His adoring grandchildren, Chad Butzlaff, Courtney Pucylowski (Shawn), Sarah Lafrenz (Armond), Kaitlin Kaufmann (Bradley), Michael Butzlaff, Matthew Butzlaff (Linnea), and Kelsey Butzlaff remember him to be a guiding presence in their lives, now followed by eight great-grandchildren. William was one of twelve children, now survived by siblings, Ronald Butzlaff, Grace Meitner, and Gloria Kraus, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home at 9200 S. 27th St., Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on Friday, August 28 from 11AM-12:30PM, musical prelude from 12:30-1:00PM, and service at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Horizon Homecare and Hospice. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing a limited number of people in the building at any given time. Mask are required.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
