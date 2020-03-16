Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Benish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Benish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. "Bill" Benish Notice
William E. "Bill" Benish

Joined his beloved wife Karen in Heaven on March 14, 2020 at the age of 79 years.

Loving father of Warren (Jill Schaefer), the late Denise (Roy) Kleppin, Roxanne (Timothy) Tiarks, Jennifer (Kurt) Kruger and Laura (Ross) Hutchinson. Proud grandpa of Cody (fiancee Libby), Jace, Vance and Nicholas. Fond brother of the late Richard and the late Roger. Further survived by sister-in-laws Barbara and Catherine, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, Mar. 19 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home Friday at 10 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of VFW Post 10394. He also was a 40 year employee of Red Star Yeast Company.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline