|
|
William E. "Bill" Benish
Joined his beloved wife Karen in Heaven on March 14, 2020 at the age of 79 years.
Loving father of Warren (Jill Schaefer), the late Denise (Roy) Kleppin, Roxanne (Timothy) Tiarks, Jennifer (Kurt) Kruger and Laura (Ross) Hutchinson. Proud grandpa of Cody (fiancee Libby), Jace, Vance and Nicholas. Fond brother of the late Richard and the late Roger. Further survived by sister-in-laws Barbara and Catherine, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, Mar. 19 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home Friday at 10 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of VFW Post 10394. He also was a 40 year employee of Red Star Yeast Company.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020