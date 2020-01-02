|
|
William E. "Bill" Clark
Oconomowoc - Bill Clark passed into heaven on January 1st, 2020 in Oconomowoc, WI. Bill was 90 years old. He was born in Waukesha, WI on May 9, 1929, the first child of Ewell and Dorothy (nee Kester) Clark. Bill grew up in and around Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1947. After working on a ranch in Montana, Bill enlisted in the US Air Force and served in Germany from 1948 until 1951. He began his education at UW-Milwaukee where he played football.
Bill married Barbara Booth of Sussex on September 10, 1955. The couple resided in Madison where Bill graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from UW-Madison. He enjoyed a productive and satisfying career in manufacturing, working for the West Bend Company and later Chrysler Outboard Corporation of Hartford and Beaver Dam. Bill retired from the Waukesha Engine Company in 1994.
Bill and Barb enjoyed retirement years of traveling to Glacier National Park where they worked as gardeners at East Glacier in Montana and regular trips to the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia. In his mid-seventies Bill renovated an 1860's farmhouse located on the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge near Waupun. Every season there brought its own unique beauty.
Bill's survivors include his wife of 64 years, Barbara, of Oconomowoc, son Andrew of Morgantown, West Virginia, daughter Jane (Bill) Schreiber of Waukesha, WI, and son James (Susan) of Waupun, WI. Also Bill's two sisters, Sally Miller of Largo, FL, and Nancy Gantz of La Crosse, WI, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews, and cherished friends. Bill was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Oconomowoc where he sang in the choir for many years.
Visitation will be held Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 2 pm until time of service at 3:30 pm.
Bill's family is grateful to the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice for their care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020