William E. Hemberger



West Allis - Born to eternal life on Friday May 1, 2020 at age 86. Beloved Husband of Alberta (Nee Gall) for 60 years. Loving Father of LeAnne (Steve) Rolefson. Dear Brother of Theresa Enger, Millie Peterson, Patrick Hemberger. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. William is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Marie, Valeria, Irma, and brothers Orville, Victor and Leroy.



William was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church West Allis serving as a usher and trustee. He was a heavy equipment operator at the VA for 31 years. The family would like to thank Aurora at Home for the wonderful care given to William. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery and the family will honor William with a Memorial Service at a later date.













