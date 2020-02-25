Services
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Testament Church of Milwaukee
10201 W Bradley Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
New Testament Church of Milwaukee
10201 W Bradley Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Johnson


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Johnson Notice
William E. Johnson

Age 85 yrs. February 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen Johnson. Loving father of Jacqueline Semons, Earnell (Linda)Lucas, Eric (LaTangelia)Johnson, Bryant(Marilinda)Johnson and Yolanda Johnson. Also survived by 5 brothers, 3 sisters, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11AM at New Testament Church of Milwaukee 10201 W Bradley Rd. Visitation Saturday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline