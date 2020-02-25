|
William E. Johnson
Age 85 yrs. February 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen Johnson. Loving father of Jacqueline Semons, Earnell (Linda)Lucas, Eric (LaTangelia)Johnson, Bryant(Marilinda)Johnson and Yolanda Johnson. Also survived by 5 brothers, 3 sisters, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11AM at New Testament Church of Milwaukee 10201 W Bradley Rd. Visitation Saturday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020