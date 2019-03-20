Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for William Muschler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Muschler

Notice Condolences Flowers

William E. Muschler Notice
Muschler, William E. Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Lenore (nee Schlaikowski). Loving father of Christine (Cheryl Crump), Geralyn (Bryan)Mueller, the late William G. (Kay), Susan (John) Kozinski, the late Steven (the late Judy) Miszewski, the late Michael Miszewski, Thomas (Mari), Daniel and Robert. Proud grandpa of 17 and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his siblings June (Fritz) Minarcik and Lou (Peter) Sydello. William served his country as a member of the United States Navy, was a member of the Old Timers Club and enjoyed playing sheapshead and going on outings with his card club. Visitation WEDNESDAY (today), March 20, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 3 to 6 PM with a Military Honors Ceremony at 6:00 PM. Private inurnment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now