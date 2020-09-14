1/
William E. "Bill" Porter
William E. "Bill" Porter

Passed away September 12, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Dreblow) for 55 years. Dear father of Kim Porter. Loving grandfather of Samantha, Savannah and Sean. Children of his heart; Sue, Mike, Judy and Tim. Brother of George (Claudia), Bob ( the late Gail) and Wayne (Rose). Brother-in-law of Pat (Paul) Jensen and Judy Berthold and Walt. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents John and Gladys, brother, John, sister Barbara, sister-in-law Bev and brother-in-law Ron.

Visitation Sunday September 20, from 12 Noon - 2 PM at Church And Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, with Funeral Service at 2 PM. Interment, with military honors on Monday 10AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
SEP
21
Interment
10:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
