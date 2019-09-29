Services
William E. "Bud" Vick

William E. "Bud" Vick Notice
Welcomed into the arms of Jesus on September 23, 2019, age 87 yrs.
Cherished husband of Sandra (Kobleske) Vick for 42 years. Loving Father of Emilie (Benjamin) Kassa and the late Kirby Vick. Grandfather of Jamie (Mark) Wilson, Matthew Vick, and Easton and Grace Kassa. Great-Grandfather of Aubrey and Brayden Wilson. Also survived by Brother Donald (Mary) Vick, Daughter-in-law Sally (Ken) Hansen, Sisters-In-Law's Judith Mertens, and Gail Kobleske-Tomczak, by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
William served in the Army National Guard 32nd Division from 1951 to 1971, retiring with the rank of 1ST Sargent.
Visitation at St John's Lutheran Church (7877 N. Port Washington Rd, Glendale) on Thursday, October 3rd from 4:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Burial at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church – Debt Retirement or Concordia University Foundation – Wm & Sandra Vick Business Endowment.
Many thanks to the staff and caregivers at Elizabeth Residence Bayside and Asera Care Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
