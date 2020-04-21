Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Sussex - Found peace April 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving husband of Colleen for 22 years. Dear father of Kristin and William (Peggy) Jr. Dearest step-father of Michelle (Jim) Skrobis, Jennifer (Dan) Reid and Christopher Lentz. Dear grandfather of Kendall, Ava and Luke Berdelman; Becca, Jessie and Ally Skrobis. Further survived by sister Karyl Hanh, sister-in-law Joann Berdelman, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Bill will always be remembered for his humor and wit. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current Covid-19 guidelines. Bill was a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sussex. Special thanks to Horizon Hospice for their care of Bill.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
