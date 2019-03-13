Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Old St. Mary's Catholic Church
844 N Broadway
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Old St. Mary's Catholic Church
844 N Broadway
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Reilly, William "Bill" Eugene Passed away on March 8, 2019, age 89, in Cedarburg, WI. Bill is survived by his loving wife Connie. A gathering is planned on Sat., March 23, at 10am with a memorial Mass at 11am at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church, 844 N Broadway, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, a tree will be planted at the New Day Club. Donations may be made in Bill's honor to New Day Club, 11936 N Port Washington Rd., Mequon, WI 53092. Please see Sunday's paper for complete notice or visit the funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
