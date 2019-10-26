|
|
William F. Blamer
Menomonee Falls - Died October 23, 2019 at age 87 years. William was born December 6, 1931 in Milwaukee to Harmon and Helen (nee Pein) Blamer. He was the beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Ambruster). He was a loving and faithful father to Robin Therese, Duane & Carla Blamer, Christine Blamer, Mary Blamer Svitavsky & John Stuyvenberg, John & Cindy Blamer, Jane & Roy Buckenberger, Gregory & Connie Blamer, Brenda & Donald Johnson and Steven & Kim Blamer. He was the best grandpa in the world to 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was a brother to Marilyn Rachwal, Mardella Howell and Robert (Carole) Blamer. Brother-in-law to Sharon (John) Wolk and Lucille Armbruster. Dad is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and MANY friends.
Our Dad truly lived every day to the fullest until his very last. He was on his way home from a weeklong visit to California with son Duane and family when he had a sudden heart attack. Dad was married to our Mom Rose for over 62 years before she passed away on October 28, 2014. Bill was the former owner of a three-generation family business, Blamer's Auto Repair in Milwaukee, and he worked there full time with our brother John until the time of his passing. Dad was very proud of the fact that Mayor Norquist declared March 23rd as "Bill Blamer Day". Dad was a proud veteran of the Korean War and was an active member of the American Legion Post #449 and the Post #2787. He was also an active and founding member of the Plug'un's Hunting & Fishing Sportsman Club and never missed an opportunity to get on the lake. On October 24, 2015, he participated in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
All who knew our Dad know that he lived life to the fullest, put his family first, and was the most generous person we knew. He took great pleasure in bringing joy to others. We love you Dad and will do our best to live up to the example you set.
Our family extends a special thank you to our cousins Brad and Scott who took Dad on many hunting adventures, and to "Captain Mike" Piering, with whom he spent many weekends fishing the 'big lake' for salmon and trout.
Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Friday, November 1 from 3:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Bill's name to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019